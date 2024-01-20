Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,176,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,032.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $379,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

