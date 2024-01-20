AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Grant E. Mcgee Sells 693 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,746.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,774.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,626.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,557.51.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

