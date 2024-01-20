Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

