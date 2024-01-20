Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

