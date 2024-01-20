Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,570 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Axos Financial by 34.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 162,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,760 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 176,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $53.24 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

