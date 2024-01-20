Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 1,086,669 Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIGD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IIGD opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

