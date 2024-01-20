Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,781 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Yelp worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.51. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

