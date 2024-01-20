Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,906,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 108,642 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

