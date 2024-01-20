Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE opened at $102.16 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

