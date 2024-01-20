Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.34 Million Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of BRP Group worth $26,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

