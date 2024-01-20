Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.77 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Macerich worth $26,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 10,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE MAC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

