Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 225.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,321 in the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

