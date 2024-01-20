Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,094 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

