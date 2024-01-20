Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,096 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 33.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.