Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 518,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.