Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.55.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.24.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

