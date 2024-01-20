Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.77 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

