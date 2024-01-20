Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.09.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

