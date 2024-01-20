Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

