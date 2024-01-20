BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $756.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $733,961. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

