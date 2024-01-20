Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:BDT opened at C$14.65 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.19. The company has a market cap of C$787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6769596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.