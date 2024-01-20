Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Down to $49.98

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $43.95. Birkenstock shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 972,520 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

