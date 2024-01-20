BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.15

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.96. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 119,564 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

