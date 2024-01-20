Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Up 95.7%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shot up 95.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 789,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 954% from the average session volume of 74,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$81.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

