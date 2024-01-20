Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.34

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.34 and last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 13050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

