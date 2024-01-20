Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading restated a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

