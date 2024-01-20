Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells $906,000.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $843,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $833,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $619,920.00.

Shares of BFH opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Bread Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

