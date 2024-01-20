Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

