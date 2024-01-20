Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.73.

NYSE BLDR opened at $172.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $172.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

