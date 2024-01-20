Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BUR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Articles

