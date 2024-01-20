Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $609,000 Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEZU opened at $32.88 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

