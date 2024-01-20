Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

