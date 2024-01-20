Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $678,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

