Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,200,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.