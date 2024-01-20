Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $18.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

