Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $18.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
NASDAQ NNOX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano-X Imaging
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.