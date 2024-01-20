Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

CPLP opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

