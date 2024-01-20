Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $78.00

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $74.61. Centene shares last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 384,240 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after buying an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

