Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSR opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $854.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

