Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $235.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

