Ceridian HCM’s (CDAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.47.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,209.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $3,732,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 203.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.