Chaim Indig Sells 3,586 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

