Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade Acquires 582 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

