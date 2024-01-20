Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

