CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $116.54 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

