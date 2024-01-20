CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,939 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,916 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 314,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 347,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

