CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $209,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 59.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

GPI opened at $274.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.22.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

