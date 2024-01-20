CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,908,000 after buying an additional 131,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $150.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.