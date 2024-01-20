CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $324,000 Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.14.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

