CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $338,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

