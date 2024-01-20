CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $379,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

